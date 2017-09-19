Trump delivers address to UN General Assembly -- live updates

President Donald Trump is delivering a major address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, where he is expected to discuss threats to global stability -- including the Iran nuclear deal, nuclear-armed North Korea and global terrorism.

A senior administration official said the president will deliver a message that "nations cannot be bystanders in history – and that if we don't confront the threat now they will only gather force and become more formidable as time passes. And that together, responsible nations have an obligation to engage in collaborative behavior to confront these threats."

The president kicked off a week of diplomacy by meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he promised the leader that there was a "good chance" for peace in the Middle East, as well as a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, where he lauded the president for his impressive military parade on Bastille Day.

"And to a large extent, because of what I witnessed, we may do something like that on July 4th in Washington, down Pennsylvania Avenue," Mr. Trump said. "We're going to have to try and top it."

Mr. Trump also takes the stage at the UN amid tensions about whether the U.S. intends to participate in the internationally-accepted Paris Climate Agreement. The White House continues to assert that the president will not change his position on pulling out of the landmark environmental deal, unless the conditions changed for the benefit of the U.S..

The president addressed the UN on Monday at a UN reform meeting but this will mark his first formal address to the 72nd session of the joint body.

Mr. Trump is fourth in line to deliver remarks before the General Assembly today. Exact timing will depend on how long the leaders before him speak, but he is scheduled to being his address at 10:30 AM ET.

Follow Trump's U.N. speech in the updates below:

Trump tweets ahead of UN speech

President Trump tweets of his "big day" at the United nations, saying "many good things, and some tricky ones, happening."

Big day at the United Nations - many good things, and some tricky ones, happening. We have a great team. Big speech at 10:00 A.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

While the president writes that his speech will take place at 10:00 AM, Mr. Trump is slated to speak 4th in line in this morning's plenary sessions. Exact timing will depend on how long the leaders before him speak, but he is anticipated to being his address at 10:30 AM ET.