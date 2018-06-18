Trump at space event: "The U.S. will not be a migrant camp" -- live stream

President Trump is hosting a meeting with the National Space Council at the White House on Monday. The council, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, is made up of a number of White House Cabinet members. It will be the president's first public appearance on Monday after spending much of the morning tweeting criticisms at Democrats over the administration's immigration policies.

He began his remarks by touching on the immigration issue, saying that immigration is the "fault" of Democrats. "They're obstructionists and they are obstructing."

"The U.S. will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility, it wont be," he added. Mr. Trump said that if Democrats would "sit down instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly" with regards to immigration legislation.

"If they come to the table instead of playing politics we can do it very quickly," he said.

Briefly referring to the controversial child separation policy, Mr. Trump said, "We're stuck with these horrible laws. What's happening is so sad. And it can be taken care of quickly beautifully and we'll have safety." He added that no country in the world has such "sad, bad and in many case so horrible and tough" immigration laws.

Last month, Vice President Pence said Mr. Trump was hosting the meeting "as a sign of the administration's commitment to the U.S. leading in space again."

The newly re-activated council is working to streamline regulatory requirements that frequently slow development of new commercial space initiatives, keeping with the Trump administration's directive to encourage more private sector development on the high frontier.

At Monday's event, Mr. Trump is expected to sign a directive establishing principles for Space Traffic Management – to avoid satellite collisions and address challenge of increasing congestion in Earth orbit.