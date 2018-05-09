Trump speaks at celebration of military mothers, spouses

President Trump is delivering remarks at the White House as part of the administration's celebration of military mothers and spouses on Wednesday.

In remarks during last year's celebration, Mr. Trump said his administration would "focus on supporting and increasing opportunities for military spouses."

"I urge American businesses to create opportunities for hiring, training, and promoting military spouses, and to identify ways to keep them employed following relocations," he said at the 2017 event.

Mr. Trump's daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump tweeted about the administration's efforts to bring awareness to employment barriers faced by military spouses. She said she had been working with Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway to help bring experts to the White House to learn more.