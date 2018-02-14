CBSN
AP February 14, 2018, 5:31 PM

Trump shows willingness to raise fuel taxes

President Donald Trump, joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, speaks to media during a meeting with bipartisan members of Congress about infrastructure in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Carolyn Kaster / AP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is signaling his openness to a 25-cent fuel tax increase to help pay for his infrastructure proposal in a meeting with members of Congress.

Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware says in a statement that Trump said he'd be willing to provide leadership on a 25-cent increase in the federal gas and diesel tax, which hasn't been increased since 1993.

Trump made the comments in a meeting with lawmakers Wednesday to discuss his infrastructure plan.

The White House is declining comment on his discussions in the closed-door meeting. But a spokeswoman says "everything is on the table" in the infrastructure plan, the gas tax has "pros and cons" and Trump was "leading a thoughtful discussion" on ways to address the nation's infrastructure problems.

