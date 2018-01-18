Trump says wall has "never changed or evolved," claims shutdown would be "devastating"

President Trump on Thursday said that his proposed wall along the the U.S.-Mexico border "never changed or evolved" despite top White House officials admitting there will never be a wall spanning the entire length of the 2,000-mile-long border.

Mr. Trump also reversed his position about a shutdown, saying it would be "devastating" to the military even though he said last year that the government needs a "good" shutdown.

The president posted about these issues in a series of early-morning tweets. He said the wall was never intended to be built in areas where there is "natural protection."

The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

He reiterated that Mexico will eventually pay for the wall even though its government has consistently rejected this assertion.

....The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

The president said that there will be no immigration deal without the border wall. He has reportedly demanded $20 billion in funding and lawmakers only want to approve about $1.6 billion for the current fiscal year.

We need the Wall for the safety and security of our country. We need the Wall to help stop the massive inflow of drugs from Mexico, now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world. If there is no Wall, there is no Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Mr. Trump also tweeted that "CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term extension!" However, the six-year reauthorization of the Children Health's Insurance Program (CHIP) was added to the short-term spending bill the House in order to make it difficult for Democrats to vote against the bill, which would fund the government through Feb. 16. It will be difficult for Republicans to get the bill passed with only GOP votes. The House is expected to consider the measure Thursday.

A government shutdown will be devastating to our military...something the Dems care very little about! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

The odds of a shutdown have intensified over the last few days as Republicans and Democrats remain at a standoff over an immigration agreement and government funding.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly said Wednesday during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that the president was previously "uninformed" about how border security and wall funding could work, The Washington Post reported. He said that there will never be a wall spanning the entire border.

CBS News' Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.