Trump says Vance is "most likely" his heir apparent

Trump says he is not joking about seeking a third term as president

President Trump said Tuesday he sees Vice President JD Vance as an early favorite to serve as his successor.

A reporter asked Mr. Trump whether he sees Vance as the "heir apparent to MAGA." The president responded that Vance is "most likely" the leading contender.

"It's too early, obviously, to talk about it. But certainly he's doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point," the president said during an unrelated executive order-signing ceremony.

Mr. Trump also mentioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and suggested he's "somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form." And he said the Republican Party has some other "incredible people."

The president has singled out Rubio and Vance in the past, but has mostly avoided choosing a favorite. He praised both men in a May interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" and said he didn't "want to get involved" in picking a leader, though he noted that the vice president would typically "have an advantage."

Vance and Rubio are both seen as possible contenders for the 2028 GOP presidential nomination. The two were once vehement Trump critics — with Rubio running against Mr. Trump in the 2016 GOP primaries — but they have repositioned themselves as allies and defenders of the president since then.

At least publicly, both men have been coy about their political ambitions. Late last month, Rubio downplayed the possibility of a presidential run in an interview on Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump," which is hosted by the president's daughter-in-law. Rubio said he thinks Vance "would be a great nominee if he decides he wants to do that," adding that he'd be satisfied if secretary of state ended up being "the apex of my career."

Meanwhile, Vance told Fox News' "Fox and Friends" in April he isn't focused on 2028, adding: "When we get to that point, I'll talk to the president. We'll figure out what we want to do."

Mr. Trump has also repeatedly toyed with the possibility of running for a third term — even though the Constitution forbids presidents from serving for more than two terms. Earlier Tuesday, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" he "probably" won't run for another term.