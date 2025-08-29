Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection

By
Scott MacFarlane
Scott MacFarlane
Justice Correspondent
Scott MacFarlane is CBS News' Justice correspondent. He has covered Washington for two decades, earning 20 Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards. His reporting has resulted directly in the passage of five new laws.
Read Full Bio
Scott MacFarlane,
Aaron Navarro
Digital Reporter
Aaron Navarro is a CBS News digital reporter covering the 2024 elections. He was previously an associate producer for the CBS News political unit in the 2021 and 2022 election cycles.
Read Full Bio
Aaron Navarro,
Melissa Quinn
Politics Reporter
Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.
Read Full Bio
Melissa Quinn,
Callie Teitelbaum

/ CBS News

Washington — President Trump has revoked former Vice President Kamala Harris' U.S. Secret Service protection, a senior White House official confirmed to CBS News.

Former vice presidents, their spouses and children younger than 16 typically only continue to receive protection by the Secret Service for up to six months after leaving office under a law passed by Congress in 2008. The administration's decision to pull back Harris' detail comes seven months after her term as vice president ended.

"The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," Kirsten Allen, a senior adviser to Harris, said in a statement to CBS News.

The decision by Mr. Trump was first reported by CNN.

Since returning to the White House for a second term, Mr. Trump's administration has removed Secret Service protection for several people, including John Bolton, who was the president's national security adviser in his first term, and Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, the children of former President Joe Biden.

Former presidents and their spouses receive Secret Service protection for life, but that ends for a president's children who are over the age of 16 when they leave the White House. Biden, however, had signed an executive order before the end of his term that extended protection for his adult children, multiple sources told CBS News in March.

Scott MacFarlane

Scott MacFarlane is CBS News' Justice correspondent. He has covered Washington for two decades, earning 20 Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards. His reporting has resulted directly in the passage of five new laws.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue