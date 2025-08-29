Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection

Washington — President Trump has revoked former Vice President Kamala Harris' U.S. Secret Service protection, a senior White House official confirmed to CBS News.

Former vice presidents, their spouses and children younger than 16 typically only continue to receive protection by the Secret Service for up to six months after leaving office under a law passed by Congress in 2008. The administration's decision to pull back Harris' detail comes seven months after her term as vice president ended.

"The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," Kirsten Allen, a senior adviser to Harris, said in a statement to CBS News.

The decision by Mr. Trump was first reported by CNN.

Since returning to the White House for a second term, Mr. Trump's administration has removed Secret Service protection for several people, including John Bolton, who was the president's national security adviser in his first term, and Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, the children of former President Joe Biden.

Former presidents and their spouses receive Secret Service protection for life, but that ends for a president's children who are over the age of 16 when they leave the White House. Biden, however, had signed an executive order before the end of his term that extended protection for his adult children, multiple sources told CBS News in March.