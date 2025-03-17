Trump revokes Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden

Washington — President Trump on Monday said he was revoking Secret Service protection for former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, "effective immediately." Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, will also lose her Secret Service detail, Mr. Trump said.

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!" Mr. Trump wrote, noting that the former president's son was vacationing in South Africa, where his wife is from. "Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list."

Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement the agency was "aware of the President's decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden. The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible."

Secret Service protection for a president's family typically ends when that leader departs the White House, while former presidents and their spouses receive Secret Service protection for life.

Biden extended protection for his adult children through July via an executive order, according to multiple sources familiar with the protective agreement.

It's not unusual, however, for a president before they leave office to authorize an extended period of protection for their children.

Mr. Trump did the same for his four adult children and two of their spouses before his first term ended in 2021, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump received six months additional protection following their father's exit for the White House. By law, Secret Service was required to protect Mr. Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, until he turned 16.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a watchdog organization, released Secret Service records showing that Mr. Trump's children's travel cost taxpayers more than $140,000 in the first month after he left the White House.

Mr. Trump's predecessors also extended protection for their children.