Watch live: Trump holds rally in New Hampshire on eve of primary

President Trump travels to New Hampshire for a rally on the eve of the New Hampshire primaries Tuesday, where CBS News' latest poll shows a close race between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the candidates who finished at the top of the Iowa caucuses last week. In the CBS News Battleground Tracker poll released Sunday, Sanders had 29% support, compared to Buttigieg's 25%. The former South Bend mayor's support has shot up since January — his numbers are 12 points higher going into the primary.

Mr. Trump will be on the GOP primary ballot, facing former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, although Walsh dropped his presidential bid last week. In 2016, he won the GOP New Hampshire primary, although he lost the state to Hillary Clinton in November.

How to watch the Trump rally today

What: Donald Trump Rally

Date: Monday, February 10, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: SNHU Arena, Manchester

Online stream: Watch in the live player above

Mr. Trump rallied in New Hampshire in August, attracting a large crowd at Southern New Hampshire University. As was the case in August, Mr. Trump is likely to tout the strength of the economy one of the primary arguments for his reelection.