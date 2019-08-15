Trump rallies supporters in New Hampshire — live stream

President Trump is rallying supporters Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, a state he narrowly lost in 2016 and hopes to capture in 2020.

Before leaving for the Granite State, the president all but endorsed his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who is considering a run for Senate in the state. Earlier in the day, the House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Lewandowski and another former aide, Rick Dearborn, to testify about their involvement in events detailed in the Mueller report.

The rally at Southern New Hampshire University starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched in the player above.