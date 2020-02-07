Live

Joe Walsh ends bid for 2020 Republican presidential nomination, vows to fight "Cult of Trump"

By Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh has dropped out of the Republican race for president, he announced on Twitter Friday morning. 

Walsh's chances were slim, facing a president with the full backing of his party. Walsh has been a longtime critic of the president. 

"I'm suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I'm committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November. I can't do it alone. Join me at http://joewalsh.org," Walsh posted to Twitter.

Walsh got 1% in the GOP Iowa caucuses, which were called for Mr. Trump early on Tuesday evening. 

Walsh's campaign raised nearly half a million dollars. Walsh announced his candidacy to challenge the president in August 2019, arguing the president is unfit for office. 

