Trump rallies Florida supporters for Ron DeSantis as governor

President Donald Trump is diving deep into Florida's Republican politics, joining his preferred candidate for governor in a competitive primary.

Mr. Trump is holding a rally in Tampa on Tuesday in a show of force for Rep. Ron DeSantis, who faces off against state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the state's Aug. 28 GOP primary. Mr. Trump endorsed DeSantis as governor even before formally announcing his bid, calling the congressman "a brilliant young leader."

Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

His appearance alongside DeSantis comes after the candidate released a new campaign ad for the gubernatorial race, featuring his entire family's devotion to all things Trump. In it, DeSantis shows his young children embodying some of Mr. Trump's own campaign rhetoric, including a scene where his small child builds a border wall out of building blocks.

Another Trump ally, Gov. Rick Scott, is joining the president at an event earlier in the day but steering clear of the Tampa rally as he prepares for the Senate primary. Scott is seeking to defeat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in a high-profile Senate race.

Mr. Trump has played a role in several Republican primaries, helping candidates in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina in recent weeks with endorsements that underscore his influence within the GOP