Trump endorses Ron DeSantis for Florida governor before he's even announced

President Trump has endorsed Republican congressman Ron DeSantis for Florida governor.

Mr. Trump tweeted Friday that DeSantis is "a brilliant young leader." DaSantis has yet to announce a bid for the job, but the Florida Republican was on Fox News moments before the president tweeted his endorsement.

Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

Back in August, the 39-year-old DeSantis proposed a six-month time limit on funding for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential collusion between Russia and Trump or his associates. DeSantis's House website has a link to a column he signed on FoxNews.com.

Other Trump allies have tried to discredit Mueller and his team.

Mr. Trump's endorsement came as the president headed to his Florida estate for Christmas vacation.

Mr. Trump held a rally in Pensacola, Florida, attended by DeSantis earlier this month. At the rally, DeSantis included a handful of favorite Trump phrases in his brief remarks, including "fake news" and "drain the swamp."

The president's backing could be a blow to Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, the current GOP front runner in the Florida gubernatorial race.

DeSantis is a conservative member of the GOP, and associates with the House Freedom Caucus run by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina. He sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Judiciary Committee and Oversight and Government Reform Committee. DeSantis, who took office in 2013, is up for reelection next year.