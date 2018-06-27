Trump, Putin to meet; John Bolton holds news conference-- live stream

National Security Adviser John Bolton's news conference in Moscow comes as Washington and Moscow have settled on a date and venue for a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, an aide to Putin said Wednesday, and details are to be announced Thursday in a joint statement.

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the summit is expected to take place mid-day and will last "several hours." In addition to a one-on-one meeting, there may also be a protocol event, a working breakfast and joint news conference, Ushakov said after meetings between National Security Adviser John Bolton and Russian officials.

After the meeting, Putin and Mr. Trump may adopt a joint statement on international security issues, including "improving bilateral relations, both in terms of joint actions in the international arena and in terms of ensuring international stability and security," Ushakov said. He also said that "a very convenient place has been chosen for us and for the American side."

Austria previously offered to host the summit in Vienna. Some media reports have mentioned Finland's capital, Helsinki, as a possible venue.

Ushakov said the Kremlin was satisfied with the talks with Bolton, describing them as "constructive and businesslike."

The discussions touched on the state of bilateral ties, nuclear arms control, the situation in Syria, the Ukrainian crisis, developments around North Korea and the U.S. exit from the Iranian nuclear deal — topics Ushakov said would shape the summit agenda.

He said the issue of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election was raised during the meeting, and the Kremlin reiterated its denial of any interference with the vote.

"It was stated clearly by our side that the Russian state hasn't interfered with the U.S. domestic politics, moreover hasn't interfered in the 2016 election," Ushakov said.

U.S. sanctions on Russia were not discussed, he said.

Ushakov wouldn't comment on what Russia expects from the summit, but voiced hope it would give a "strong impulse" to normalize U.S.-Russia relations and would be "this summer's most important international event."