White House official says "no plans" for Trump-Putin meeting in the "immediate future"

Washington — There are "no plans" for a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the "immediate future," a White House official said Tuesday.

The official told CBS News that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a "productive call," and a future in-person meeting between Rubio and Lavrov is "not necessary." The State Department said that Rubio and Lavrov spoke on Monday.

"There are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future," the official said.

Mr. Trump spoke with Putin last week, after which he announced that he would meet the Russian president in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss a possible end to Russia's war in Ukraine. The president did not say when the meeting would take place. He also previewed "high level" meetings between the U.S. and Russia, led by Rubio.

Mr. Trump called his discussion with Putin "very productive." It came one day before he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.