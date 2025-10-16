Trump says he and Putin will meet in Budapest to discuss end to Russia-Ukraine war

Washington — President Trump says he and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Budapest to discuss how to end Russia's war in Ukraine, following what Mr. Trump described as a "lengthy" call with the Russian president Thursday.

Mr. Trump didn't say when the meeting would take place.

On Friday, he will be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Mr. Trump said high-level U.S. and Russian advisers will meet next week ahead of his meeting with Putin.

"The United States' initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. "A meeting location is to be determined. President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end."

The president has in recent months expressed growing frustration with Putin, accusing him of prolonging the ongoing war, though he has not followed up on threats to impose new U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Mr. Trump said "great progress was made" in his call with Putin, and he mentioned efforts by first lady Melania Trump, who has been working with Moscow to bring Ukrainian children home and reunite them with their families.

"I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine," he wrote. "President Putin thanked the First Lady, Melania, for her involvement with children. He was very appreciative, and said that this will continue."

The president said he and Putin "also spent a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States when the War with Ukraine is over. "

Mr. Trump last met with Putin in person in Alaska in August.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Thursday he plans to move ahead with a bill to impose sanctions on Russia that has overwhelming bipartisan support, saying the "time has come."

"I think we need to move," the South Dakota Republican said at the Capitol, shortly after Mr. Trump shared that he was on a call with Putin.