Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump proposes painting executive office building white

By
Arden Farhi
Washington bureau managing editor
Arden Farhi is the managing editor for CBS News' Washington bureau. He has covered several presidential campaigns and the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations. His executive producer credits include "The Takeout with Major Garrett" and the CBS News original podcast "Agent of Betrayal," and his work has been recognized with two Emmy Awards, a DuPont Award and a NY Festivals gold medal.
Read Full Bio
Arden Farhi

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

President Trump has submitted plans plans to paint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building white to a group that advises on architecture in Washington, D.C.

The French Second Empire-style, slate-gray building houses office space for members of the president's team, including the National Security Council. 

Trump Plans 'Patriot Games,' National Fair For 250th Anniversary
An America 250 flag outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 9, 2026.  Daniel Heuer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The building sits across a driveway from the West Wing and was completed in 1888. The plans submitted by the president say that the Eisenhower Executive Office Building is an eyesore that has long been criticized and has fallen into disrepair since its completion. The plans say "the color, design, and massing of the existing structure does not align visually with the surrounding architecture and lacks any symbolic cohesion with the White House." The plan points to examples of cracks and poor exterior maintenance and argues, "The benefit to painting the stone is that it is repeatable." 

"The inability to bring the stone facade back to a baseline color has plagued the maintenance of the [Executive Office Building] in the past, and and will continue to plague it if not addressed," the plan says.

The plans included renderings of what the building would look like if it's painted white. 

screenshot-2026-04-10-at-2-37-04-pm.png
Rendering from President Trump's plans showing what the Executive Office Building would look like if it were painted white.

The Executive Office of the President submitted a design proposal to the Commission of Fine Arts, a panel of Trump appointees who advise on public architecture and design in the nation's capital. 

The CFA will hear a presentation on the plan on April 16.

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue