RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard named to Trump transition team

RFK Jr. says he was chosen to be part of transition team if Trump wins election

The Trump campaign confirmed on Tuesday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was running as an independent until he suspended his campaign last week, and Tulsi Gabbard, a former progressive Democrat who backed Trump on Monday, have been named to his transition team.

"As President Trump's broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team," said Brian Hughes, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign. "We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team was we work to restore America's greatness."

It's unclear what they will do in the transition roles.