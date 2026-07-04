Trump warns of "communist menace" in July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore

President Trump kicked off the 250th anniversary celebrations of July 4th with a patriotic speech at Mount Rushmore extolling American culture and warning of a resurgence of the "communist menace."

Set against the backdrop of the granite faces of four of his predecessors, Mr. Trump said Friday night that American identity was under attack from communist ideals, taking aim at what he called "radicals" and "extremists" who attack American history.

"There is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success," the president said. "You can be a communist, or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both."

President Trump speaks during a rally at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 03, 2026 in Keystone, South Dakota. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"You do not have to be born here, but you do have to love what we have built, you must love our country," Mr. Trump told the crowd in South Dakota.

After speaking about the dangers of communism, the president said the only way to ensure that the Republicans win the midterm elections is by abolishing the filibuster and passing the SAVE America Act, which would require Americans to prove they are U.S. citizens when they register to vote, and showing a valid photo identification before they cast their ballots.

"As we march into our 250th year, incredible, beautiful year it will be, we must never forget: There is no American freedom without American culture, and there is no American founding without the American people," Mr Trump said.

President Trump steps on stage to deliver remarks during the Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2026. Mandel NGAN /AFP via Getty Images

Describing American culture, Mr. Trump said, "Americans love freedom. We cherish independence, and we know that we are the heirs to the most beautiful land, the most thrilling story, and the most precious legacy on which the sun has ever shined in America. We do not need anyone's permission to say what we think, and to live as we please, to worship as we choose, or to keep and bear arms."