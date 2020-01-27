Trump meets with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu amid Senate impeachment trial - live stream

President Trump is meeting with indicted Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the White House as the president's legal team prepares for its most robust day defending Mr. Trump in his Senate impeachment trial. Mr. Trump had said he'd "probably" release his administration's long-awaited Middle East peace plan ahead of Netanyahu's visit.

Mr. Trump has been fuming on Twitter over the last few days as the Senate tries his case, particularly after the New York Times reported former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book claims the president did tie hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine to investigations into the Bidens.

Mr. Trump has denied that report.

"I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens," the president tweeted overnight. "In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the...transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems. Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations..."

Netanyahu is facing legal woes of his own. The Israeli prime minister has been indicted on charges including bribery, fraud and breach of trust.