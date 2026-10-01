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Trump likely to pick Jay Clayton for AI czar, sources say

By
Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
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Jennifer Jacobs,
Weijia Jiang
Weijia Jiang
Senior White House Correspondent
Weijia Jiang is the senior White House correspondent for CBS News based in Washington, D.C. Jiang has covered the White House beat since 2018, including the transitions between presidential administrations. In 2023, Jiang won an Emmy Award for her contributions to "CBS Mornings."
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Weijia Jiang

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Jay Clayton will likely be the White House's pick for AI czar, and the Trump administration has been discussing having him remain in his current role as director of national intelligence, according to sources briefed on the matter. 

President Trump is expected to make the final decision shortly, three of the sources said.

Mr. Trump announced plans to name an AI czar last month, writing on social media: "Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!" The posting comes amid growing debate over how to manage the risks and potential of ever-more-powerful AI technology. The leaders of the country's top AI firms met at the White House on Tuesday to sign a set of voluntary safety standards.

Shortly after that meeting, Mr. Trump told reporters he planned to name an AI czar within three or four days. "We have somebody that's extraordinary," he said.

Asked for comment, a White House official told CBS News: "Any personnel announcement will be announced directly by the President. Any reporting until then is baseless speculation."

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

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