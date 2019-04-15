Trump touts tax law in Minnesota as he refuses to return his own tax returns

President Trump is in Minnesota this Tax Day to trumpet his tax cuts as he refuses to release his own tax returns. The president's attorneys reiterated that sentiment Monday.

"We have once again reiterated our objections to the unconstitutional demand for the president's tax returns," Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement to CBS News.

Meanwhile, Washington waits for Attorney General William Barr to release Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report. The Justice Department announced Monday that the report will be released, with redactions, on Thursday morning.

Barr had previously released a four-page summary of the report, which said the special counsel "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities." However, the report also states that it does not exonerate Mr. Trump, despite the president's assertions to contrary.

"Mueller, and the A.G. based on Mueller findings (and great intelligence), have already ruled No Collusion, No Obstruction. These were crimes committed by Crooked Hillary, the DNC, Dirty Cops and others! INVESTIGATE THE INVESTIGATORS!" Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning.

The president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid he is "feeling very confident" ahead of the release of the redacted report.

But that isn't all that's preoccupying the president this week. He's also honed in on comments made by Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is being criticized for remarks she made about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Omar claims death threats leveled against her have increased since the president directed a weekend tweet at her. Mr. Trump doubled down on his remarks Monday morning.

"Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!" the president tweeted Monday morning.

Omar's supporters say they will protest outside of Mr. Trump's Minnesota rally on Monday.

In a break with tradition, Mr. Trump is also refusing to release his own tax returns as he touts the effects of the tax cut passed by the Republican-controlled congress in 2017.

Kathryn Watson contributed to this report