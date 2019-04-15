Trump campaign raised over $30 million in first quarter of 2019

President Trump's campaign raised more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, it is set to report on Monday, CBS News confirms, topping the sum raised by the top two Democratic presidential campaigns combined, according to a campaign official.

Trump-Pence 2020 has more than $40.8 million on hand — a record haul for a presidential re-election campaign this far before the next election.

Nearly 99 percent of donations were of $200 or less, with an average donation of $34.26, a sum that puts the president on par with the small-dollar donations made to Democratic contenders.

Presidential fundraising reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on Monday. Several Democratic contenders have been announcing their fundraising figures since the quarter ended on March 30.

In another sign of GOP fundraising dominance, the Republican National Committee is slated to announce it raised $45.8 million in the first quarter — its best non-election year total — the official confirmed.

The Associated Press first reported the details of Trump's campaign fundraising.

Among Democrats, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, raised roughly $18.2 million in the first quarter, followed by $12 million raised by Sen. Kamala Harris, of California. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, of Texas, raised $9.4 million in the first quarter followed by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with roughly $7 million. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, raised $6 million.

On Sunday, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reported raising about $3 million, putting her far back in the pack among those who have announced their fundraising totals.