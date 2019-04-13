Trump tweets about possible third summit with Kim Jong Un

President Trump tweeted about a possible third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday and said the country has "tremendous potential for ... extraordinary growth, economic success and riches" under his leadership.

"I agree with Kim Jong Un of North Korea that our personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate, and that a third Summit would be good in that we fully understand where we each stand," Mr. Trump tweeted.

He added: "I look forward to the day, which could be soon, when Nuclear Weapons and Sanctions can be removed, and then watching North Korea become one of the most successful nations of the World!"

Mr. Trump's remarks come weeks after talks in Vietnam in February fell apart without any concessions from North Korea. Negotiations for nuclear disarmament in Hanoi collapsed because the two leaders disagreed on sanctions and nuclear facilities, Mr. Trump told reporters.

In a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week in the Oval Office, Moon said he does not view the Hanoi summit as a failure, but part of a longer "process" toward denuclearization.

Mr. Trump's remarks on Saturday echoed comments he made at his meeting with Moon. Mr. Trump had described his relationship with Kim as "very strong" and said he believes North Korea "has tremendous potential."

Mr. Trump has faced some criticism for touting his relationship with Kim, the leader of an authoritarian regime.