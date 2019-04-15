Fire rages at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has caught fire, police said Monday. A collection of dramatic videos and photos spread through social media showing the roof and spire of the nearly 900-year-old cathedral engulfed in flames and massive amounts of smoke billowing up from its roof.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire or any further information as to how the fight to suppress the flames has progressed. The fire may potentially involve renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

Notre Dame was constructed in 1163 during the reign of King Louis VII and was completed in 1345. The cathedral is a world-wide Parisian icon and site of some of the most important moments in the history of France. Henry VI of England was crowned inside the cathedral in 1431 and Napoleon Bonaparte was crowned Emperor of France inside the cathedral in 1804.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Roommate just sent this of Notre Dame on fire in Paris woowwww pic.twitter.com/NEMs33AHYD — Process Guy (@leistomania93) April 15, 2019

Before the news breaks, the Notre Dame is on fire. pic.twitter.com/fhSNcznCG2 — Ashley (@AshhHuntington) April 15, 2019