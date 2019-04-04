News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Ethiopia says doomed Flight 302 crew followed Boeing's guidance
Top Democrat formally requests 6 years of Trump's tax returns
Ending aid to Central America will spur more migration, activists say
Details emerge about fatal SUV plunge off Northern California cliff
Poor diet tied to 1 in 5 deaths worldwide, study finds
Michael Bennet has prostate cancer, but still plans White House bid
Biden says he'll be more "respectful and mindful" of personal space
Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman appear in court over college scandal
Bike-riding face slasher arrested in Los Angeles, police say
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Democrats seek Trump tax returns