Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump leaves for Mar-a-Lago for the weekend ahead of Senate impeachment trial

/ CBS News

Trump welcomes LSU Tigers to White House

President Trump is spending the weekend at his resort in Florida before the Senate impeachment trial begins "in earnest" Tuesday, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has put it. The president has said he'll "probably" still go to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week. 

If he attends the forum, he'll be out of the country when opening statements are expected to begin on Tuesday. The president's defense team in the trial will include Clinton-era independent counsel Ken Starr, among others, as CBS News has reported.

On Friday night, the president is attending a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago for the Trump Victory Fund, which splits if money between the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign.   

Trump Impeachment More

More in Trump Impeachment

Earlier Friday at an unrelated event with the national college championship football team, the president brought up impeachment out of the blue.

"We'll take pictures behind the resolute desk," Mr. Trump told the LSU Tigers. "It's been there a long time - a lot of presidents - some good, some not so good. But you got a good one now. Even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch. Can you believe it?"

First published on January 17, 2020 / 12:50 PM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In