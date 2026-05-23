Trump says U.S. is "getting a lot closer" to agreement with Iran

President Trump told CBS News that negotiators for United States and Iran are "getting a lot closer" to finalizing an agreement that would end the war between the two countries.

Sources familiar with the negotiations told CBS News that the latest proposal includes the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the unfreezing of some Iranian assets held in foreign banks, and a continuation of negotiations for another 30 days.

Mr. Trump declined to provide specifics about the agreement, but said that "every day it gets better and better."

"I can't tell you before I tell them, right?" Mr. Trump told CBS News in a phone interview.

Mr. Trump did say that he believes the final agreement will prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, adding that he "wouldn't even be talking about it" otherwise. Mr. Trump added that the agreement would also result in Iran's enriched uranium being "satisfactorily handled."

"I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want," he said.

Sources told CBS News that Mr. Trump is still mulling proposals and has not made up his mind yet. The sources said he is consulting with advisers and talking to foreign leaders, including leaders from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Mr. Trump said that if the U.S. and Iran do not come to an agreement, "we're gonna have a situation where no country will ever be hit as hard as they're about to be hit."

Mr. Trump has previously threatened Iran, saying before the start of a ceasefire that began in April that "a whole civilization will die" without a deal, and recently warning the country that "the Clock is Ticking."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said Saturday that there "may be news later today" about where negotiations between Iran and the U.S. stand.

"There's been some progress done, some progress made, even as I speak to you now, there's some work being done," Rubio said, ahead of a formal dinner at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India. "There is a chance that, whether it's later today, tomorrow, in a couple days, we may have something to say, but this issue needs to be solved, as the president said, one way or another."