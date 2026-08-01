Trump signals deal to end Iran war may be imminent, agrees to "cancel the attack"

President Trump said Saturday that the United States has agreed to "cancel the attack" on Iran after signaling a peace deal to end the war could be imminent.

"We have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters [sic] of a deal has been agreed to," Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post. "This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat."

He added: "I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment."

The U.S. and Israel had planned what would be one of the harshest bombing campaigns to date against energy infrastructure targets in Iran, multiple sources told CBS News, with strikes possible throughout the weekend.

Earlier Saturday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Mr. Trump and cautioned him against conducting a fresh round of strikes on Iran, CBS News confirmed.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.