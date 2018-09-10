Trump insults Woodward book again and says he'll write "the real book!"

President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to attack famed Watergate journalist Bob Woodward's forthcoming book on the Trump White House "Fear."

In his first of a series of tweets, Mr. Trump called Woodward's book, which publishes Tuesday, "a joke" and said that he would write his own White House account.

"The Woodward book is a Joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources," Mr. Trump tweeted. "Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can't stand losing. I'll write the real book!"

Woodward's book (published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS) paints a picture of disorder within the Trump White House and features devastating quotes from administration officials about its inner workings.

In one instance described in the book, Chief of Staff John Kelly said in a meeting that Mr. Trump had "gone off the rails," reportedly calling him an "idiot," and described working in the White House as "Crazytown."

Kelly later said "The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true" but did not deny the other disparaging comments.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, according to Woodward's reporting, also reportedly said that Mr. Trump had the comprehension of "a fifth- or sixth-grader."

The president's frustration grew when, soon after portions of Woodward's book were leaked, the New York Times published an anonymous op-ed by a senior Trump official who wrote of a quiet "resistance" inside the Trump administration, working against some of the president's wishes.

"People better wake up to what's going on," Woodward said of the White House during an interview about his new book on CBS News' "Sunday Morning."

Soon after his first tweet, Mr. Trump followed up with another.

"The White House is a 'smooth running machine.' We are making some of the biggest and most important deals in our country's history - with many more to come! The Dems are going crazy!" he said.