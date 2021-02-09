Live Updates: Trump impeachment trial set to get underway in Senate

Live Updates: Trump impeachment trial set to get underway in Senateget the free app
Washington — The Senate is convening Tuesday to commence with the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the first Senate trial of a former president in U.S. history.
Mr. Trump faces a single charge of "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the January 6 assault on the Capitol. The House of Representatives voted to impeach him on January 13, one week after the attack that left five people dead. He is the only president to be impeached twice, and is likely to be acquitted for a second time, as Democrats would need 17 Republicans to join them to vote to convict.
The Senate trial commences at 1 p.m., with four hours of debate over the constitutionality of holding an impeachment trial for a former president.
Mr. Trump's lawyers and the House impeachment managers have already laid out their arguments in pre-trial legal briefs, previewing the case they plan to make before senators.
The ex-president's attorneys claim Democrats are trying to "silence a political opponent," and insist it's unconstitutional to try a president once he's left office. They're urging the Senate to dismiss the article of impeachment.
The nine House Democrats presenting the case for impeachment argued in a pre-trial filing that the former president is "singularly responsible" for the assault, given that he made repeated false claims about the election, told his supporters to "fight like hell" and didn't act quickly enough to quash the violent riot.
Mr. Trump is not expected to appear at the trial. His attorneys rejected a request from Democrats for his testimony last week, dismissing it as a "public relations stunt."
The schedule for Trump's impeachment trial
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer laid out the parameters of the trial on Monday, saying "all sides" had agreed to a resolution setting the terms for the proceedings.
The first day of the trial will feature four hours of debate over the constitutionality of holding the trial in the first place, followed by a vote on that question. A separate effort by GOP senators to dismiss the impeachment charge failed last month, although 45 Republican senators voted to forgo the trial.
Presentations from the House impeachment managers and Mr. Trump's lawyers will begin Wednesday, with each allotted up to 16 hours across two days for each side. If the managers request witnesses, then the Senate will debate and vote on whether to allow the testimony.
The trial will pause for the Jewish Sabbath, at the request of Mr. Trump's lawyer, David Schoen. That means the trial will break by sundown on Friday, and resume Sunday.
Exactly how long the trial will last is unclear, but Senate Democrats have an incentive to wrap it up quickly. Democrats want to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, and Mr. Biden is eager to sign it. That can't happen while a trial is ongoing.
Mr. Trump's second impeachment trial isn't expected to last as long as his first, which ran three weeks.
For his part, Mr. Biden has not expressed a keen interest in the trial. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president likely won't watch much of the proceedings, and Mr. Biden has largely sidestepped questions about what the Senate should do, instead leaving the question of conviction up to the Senate.
What needs to happen to convict Trump?
A conviction requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate, a high bar. That would mean 17 Republicans need to join all 50 Democrats in convicting the former president. And while some, like Senator Mitt Romney, have indicated an openness to conviction, 45 voted last month that trying a former president was unconstitutional.
Trump ally and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told "Face the Nation" Sunday that the outcome of the trial is "really not in doubt."
"It's not a question of how the trial ends, it's a question of when it ends," Graham said. "Republicans are going to view this as an unconstitutional exercise, and the only question is, will they call witnesses, how long does the trial take? But the outcome is really not in doubt."