This week on "Face the Nation," December 29, 2019: Trump, Coons, Lankford

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Ivanka Trump, Adviser to the President

Sen. Chris Coons, D - Delaware

Sen. James Lankford, R - Oklahoma

And, we'll turn to our traditional correspondents panel for some perspective on the past year:

Nancy Cordes, CBS News Chief Congressional Correspondent

Major Garrett, CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent

Jeff Pegues, CBS News Chief Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent

Paula Reid, CBS News White House Correspondent

Jan Crawford, CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent

David Martin, CBS News Chief National Security Correspondent

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2019

CBS News' Richard Escobedo contributed