Watch live: Trump delivers remarks on his impeachment after acquittal vote

Washington — President Trump is delivering remarks on his impeachment one day after the Senate acquitted him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The president will address dozens of reporters from the White House East Room on Thursday.

"I think he's also going to talk about just how horribly he was treated and, you know, that maybe people should pay for that," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday morning.

How to watch Trump deliver remarks at the White House

What: President Trump delivers remarks at the White House

President Trump delivers remarks at the White House Date: Thursday, February 6, 2020

Thursday, February 6, 2020 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: East Room, White House, Washington, D.C.

East Room, White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The remarks won't be his first on impeachment since the Senate vote. The president took advantage of a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast to blast those who opposed him, in rhetoric that resembled more of a rally than a prayer breakfast.

Senator Mitt Romney, before voting to convict the president, cited his faith and the importance of the oath he took before God to do impartial justice. As CBS News' Fin Gomez has reported, the president's legal team was surprised by Romney's vote to convict the president.

The president, who has already attacked Romney on Twitter, didn't see it that way Thursday morning.

"Weeks ago and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude, and strength to do what everyone knows was right. I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong," the president said.

Mr. Trump also took thinly veiled shots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was seated feet away from him at the prayer breakfast. Mr. Trump, without saying Pelosi's name, suggested she doesn't pray for him, and she has said she does.

Mr. Trump, who in 2015 famously said he doesn't think he's ever asked God for forgiveness, ahead of the prayer breakfast held up a newspaper with the headline, "ACQUITTED."

"When you impeach them for nothing then you're supposed to like them, it's not easy," the president told the crowd at the prayer breakfast.