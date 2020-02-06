Trump flaunts Senate acquittal at National Prayer Breakfast

Washington — On the heels of the Senate votes that found him not guilty on a pair of impeachment charges, President Trump flaunted his acquittal at the National Prayer Breakfast and jabbed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in attendance, and at Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who broke from his party on the first charge.

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong," Mr. Trump said, in a likely reference to Romney who said he had to follow his conscience and the oath he swore before God in convicting Mr. Trump of abuse of power. "Nor do I like people who say 'I pray for you' when they know that that's not so."

Pelosi, a Democrat from California who was sitting on stage just feet from the president at the breakfast, has repeatedly said she prays for Mr. Trump.

Even before he began his speech, Mr. Trump touted the Senate's vote Wednesday acquitting him. Before taking his seat, the president held up copies of USA Today and The Washington Post for the audience, both of which featured headlines proclaiming "ACQUITTED" and "Trump acquitted."

During his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Mr. Trump criticized the impeachment proceedings, saying he, the country and his family "have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people."

"They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation," Mr. Trump continued. "They know what they are doing is wrong but they put themselves far ahead of our great country."

The president lauded Republicans in the House and the Senate who voted against the articles of impeachment and found him not guilty on charges of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

"Weeks ago and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right," he said, adding that "many people have been hurt, and we can't let that go on."

The Senate acquitted the president in a party-line vote on obstruction of Congress. He was also acquitted of abuse of power, though Romney broke with his party to convict Mr. Trump on that charge. Romney is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mr. Trump is set to address the Senate's vote in remarks at the White House Thursday at noon.