As Los Angeles rebuilds after fires, some fear Trump's immigration policies will make it harder

The Palisades and Eaton Fires that destroyed thousands of homes are now fully contained, but as residents look to rebuild, they may face a problem — President Trump's immigration crackdown could create a shortage of construction workers.

"People like to work. They want to work. They want better lives as well," said Bernardo Osario, a crew boss for about a dozen workers who volunteered to clear debris in Pasadena.

Osario, who migrated from Mexico 36 years ago and became a U.S. citizen in 2021, believes rebuilding just won't be possible without immigrants.

In California, 41% of construction workers are immigrants, according to the National Association of Home Builders, some of whom are staying in the country without legal documents. Construction is among the top industries that depend on immigrant labor, along with agriculture and food service, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Center for Migration Studies of New York.

Under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, deportation officers can remove most immigration violators, even those providing needed labor.

Dan Gatsby, founder of the Los Angeles Builders Association, a trade group for the local construction industry, says it would take years to bring in new tradespeople to replace immigrant workers and train them.

When asked if it's realistic for the city to rebuild what has been lost in the fires without immigrant labor, Gatsby said, "It's going to be very difficult. We already have a big shortage of homes in Los Angeles — huge. I mean with this on top of it, good luck."

Gatsby estimated rebuilding Los Angeles could take 20 years, and maybe twice as long without the help of immigrant construction labor.

"We are essential workers, essential people, for the community," Osario said.

Just like rescuing L.A. from the flames, rebuilding it will take every available hand.