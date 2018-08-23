Trump holds roundtable on Foreign Investment Risk bill

President Trump is holding a roundtable on the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRMMA) at the White House on Thursday. The act aims to strengthen the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States -- or CFIUS, a panel created by President Gerald Ford in 1975 -- by giving the government more firepower to disrupt foreign businesses seeking to operate in the U.S.

The president called the White House gathering more of a "celebration meeting" than a working meeting.

Earlier this month, the president signed the bill into law -- it evaluates foreign investments in the U.S. that expose U.S. technology to theft and is primarily aimed at China.