Trump comments on Kavanaugh allegation for the first time — live updates

President Trump commented on the allegation against his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh for the first time on Monday, calling Kavanaugh one of the "finest" people he's ever met but expressing openness to delaying the vote on him.

Mr. Trump made the comments at the President's National Council for the American Worker at the White House, after Palo Alto University professor Christine Ford came forward with her allegation that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when the two were both in high school.

Mr. Trump called Kavanaugh "one of the finest people" anyone has known in response to reporters' question about him. The president said Kavanaugh had "never had even a little blemish."

Mr. Trump said the FBI has vetted Kavanaugh multiple times, calling the judge "very special."

But Mr. Trump said they want to go through the process correctly, and said Democrats should not have waited until the final days of his process.

Asked if he'd be willing for a delay in the vote — the Senate Judiciary Committee is supposed to take up a vote on Thursday — Mr. Trump said that depends on the process, and if takes a little delay, it takes a little delay.

Some Republicans have suggested they want to hear from Ford before moving forward with a scheduled Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Thursday. But so far, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has yet to say he's even considering delaying the vote. Grassley did say he's looking to schedule follow-up calls with Ford and Kavanaugh. All 10 Democrats on the committee signed a letter urging Grassley to delay the vote.

Kavanaugh has flatly denied the accusation.

"This is a completely false allegation," Kavanaugh said in a statement Monday morning. "I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity."

On another topic entirely, the public is waiting to see whether Mr. Trump will announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

"The president has suggested tariffs on a couple $100 billion" in Chinese goods, Kudlow said on CNBC Monday. "He has not been satisfied with the talks with China on this. My guess is that an announcement will be coming soon."