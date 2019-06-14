Trump speaks on expanding health care coverage for small businesses

President Trump spoke in the Rose Garden Friday on efforts the administration is taking to expand health coverage for America's small businesses and workers. The president has repeatedly vowed that he would turn the Republican Party into the "party of great health care" through the White House's work in reducing red tape in health care coverage.

Mr. Trump discussed expanding coverage through health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), which are employer-funded group health plans which reimburse employees tax-free for qualified medical expenses, up to a fixed dollar amount per year. The unused amounts can be rolled over, and the employer funds and owns the account.

The president has been adamant, however, about his efforts to eliminate the Obama-era Affordable Care Act (ACA), which he has described as a "horrible, no good" plan. The ACA has been instrumental in providing coverage to more Americans, including offering protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

More recently, Mr. Trump promised to "hold insurance companies and hospitals totally accountable" for the practice of surprise medical billing. While light on details, the Trump administration says its plan will help to protect Americans from rising drug and health care costs.