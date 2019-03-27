Trump says "I understand healthcare now"

In a meeting with interim first lady of Venezuela, Fabiana Rosales De Guaido, President Trump said he now understands the complexity of healthcare after failed attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), reiterating that the Republican party will now be the "party of great healthcare."

"I mean it 100 percent, I understand healthcare now, especially very well. A lot of people don't understand it, we are going to be, the Republicans, the party of great healthcare," said Mr. Trump in an Oval Office meeting. "The Democrats have, they've let you down, they came up with Obamacare, it's terrible."

The president cited rising costs of premiums, saying "people are going broke trying to pay" for their healthcare costs. He maintained, however, that his administration had "made it better" by "administering Obamacare very well" but still slammed the policy as "horrible no good, it's something that we can't live with in this country."

His comments come a day after the Justice Department took the position in court that the entire ACA should be overturned. In legal papers filed Monday, the Justice Department is now arguing for the first time that the ACA is unconstitutional.

