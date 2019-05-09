Trump speaks on ending surprise medical billing practices -- live updates

As part of the Trump administration's effort to protect Americans from rising drug and health care costs, President Trump is delivering remarks on Thursday on ending the practice of surprise medical billing. The term describes what happens when an insured patient is hit by costly charges after inadvertently receiving care from an out-of-network health care provider.

It's an often expensive mistake that many patients encounter when they least expect it -- like during an emergency trip to the hospital when a patient doesn't necessarily have the ability to select the type of care, doctors or ambulance providers that might be within the patient's network.

In some cases, even if the hospital a patient is admitted to is within the insurer's network, hospitals can create treatment plans that use individual doctors, such as a specialist or anesthesiologist, that are are out of network, leading to unwelcome surprise costs. Hospitals will also sometimes refer to these bills as "balance bills" because they attempt to collect the balance left between what they billed the patient and what the patient ended up paying.

Currently, only nine states, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon, have comprehensive protections for surprise bills, according to the Commonwealth Fund.

Federal legislation might help those in self-funded insurance plans exempt from state regulations put in place by the Affordable Care Act. There is bipartisan interest in curbing surprise medical billing, with proposals to federally prohibit the practice offered by Sens. Bill Cassidy, Maggie Hassan and Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Michelle Lujan Grisham.