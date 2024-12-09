Trump uses photo of himself with First Lady Jill Biden to announce new fragrance line

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday used a photo of himself sitting next to First Lady Jill Biden to announce a new line of fragrances on his Truth Social app, with the caption, "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!"

The fragrance line, called "Fight, Fight, Fight," includes cologne for men and a perfume for women, each retailing for $199. Trump is also selling bundles of two or more fragrances, with the second item 50% off, according to the GetTrumpFragrances.com website.

The photo of Jill Biden seated near Trump was taken Dec. 7 when they, along with dozens of heads of state and officials, attended the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, five years after the landmark suffered a massive fire that toppled its spire. The image captures the pair in conversation, with an empty chair between them, marked for Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First lady Jill Biden and President-elect Donald Trump sit during a ceremony to mark the reopening of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris Pascal Le Segretain

The new fragrances mark the latest merchandise offer from Trump, who has rolled out a number of products branded with his name over the years. In recent months, those have included watches that sell for up to $100,000 and "President Donald J. Trump First Edition" silver coins selling for $100 each.

Trump touted his new fragrances as "great Christmas gifts for the family."

"I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING," he added.

The Trump fragrance website doesn't describe the actual scents of either the cologne or perfume. "Our fragrances are curated to capture the essence of success and determination, with each scent symbolizing victory and strength," the site says.

Proceeds from sales of the fragrances won't go to Trump's campaign, the website adds. "GetTrumpFragrances.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign," it notes.

The design and name are trademarks of CIC Ventures, the group that is also behind Trump's sneakers, which include gold high tops with an American flag emblazoned on the side. As with Trump's sneakers, all sales of the Trump fragrances are fine and nonrefundable. The fragrances aren't designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Trump or the Trump Organization, according to the perfume website.