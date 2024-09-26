Trump debuts new product line: Watches selling for up to $100,000

Donald Trump announced a new merchandise line on Thursday: A line of watches selling for up to $100,000 each. In a Truth Social post, the former president described the timepieces as "truly special" and suggested one "would make a great Christmas gift."

The bespoke watches are the latest merchandise effort from Trump, who has licensed his name for use with a number of products in recent months, ranging from "Never Surrender High-Tops" for $499 a pair to new "President Donald J. Trump First Edition" silver coins selling for $100 each.

The Trump watch line is offering two models, dubbed the Trump Victory Tourbillon and the Fight Fight Fight Watch. The Tourbillon watch is "almost entirely" crafted from 18 carat gold and includes 122 diamonds, according to the Trump watch website. It also includes a tourbillon mechanism, a high-end component that is designed to improve a watch's accuracy, and carries a $100,000 price tag.

The stiff price is in line with the cost of many tourbillon watches, which often fetch six figures and higher. The site says it's only selling 147 of the Victory Tourbillon model, which has a "Swiss made" stamp on its face. The Fight Fight Fight watch sells for between $500 and $800, depending on the color, and is gold-plated, the site says.

"[Y]ou will stand out for all the right reasons" with the Trump Victory Tourbillon watch, the site says. "The Trump Victory Tourbillon is designed to counteract the effect of gravity. You'll be wearing the absolute statement of success."

It's unclear where the watches are being manufactured or the maker, with the website only noting that the Trump timepieces "are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals."

A company called TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC, which is licensing Trump's name for the watches, lists its address as a suite located in a building in Sheridan, Wyoming, the same address as the company selling Trump's $499 sneakers. The suite is near a Wendy's fast-food location and Sherwin-Williams paint store.

TheBestWatchesonEarth didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Final sales — no refunds

The website also notes that all watch sales are final, and no refunds will be provided.

The Trump Victory Tourbillon watch comes with a limited two-year warranty on the watch movement, hands and dial, while the Fight Fight Fight watch has a limited one-year warranty for the same parts.

None of the proceeds from the Trump Watches sales will go to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, according to the site.

"GetTrumpWatches.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign," the site notes. "TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC uses the 'Trump' name, image and likeness under a license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms."

It added, "Trump Watches are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment purposes."