Trump fires USAID inspector general who released report on impact of agency cuts

Are the Trump moves to dismantle USAID a preview of the future for other public servants?

Washington — President Trump fired the inspector general for the United States Agency for International Development on Tuesday, one day after he released a report detailing the impact of the administration's cuts to the agency, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Paul Martin, the ousted inspector general, was given no reason for his dismissal in a two-sentence email from Trent Morse, deputy director of the White House's Office of Presidential Personnel. Martin was appointed by former President Joe Biden and led the inspector general's office since December 2023. News of his firing was first reported by CNN.

His dismissal came a day after his office released a report on the impact of the White House's effort to shut down USAID. The report said that the reductions across the agency have "degraded USAID's ability to distribute and safeguard taxpayer-funded humanitarian assistance." Investigators found that nearly $500 million in food aid was at risk of spoiling as it sat in ports, ships and warehouses after the funding cuts.

No one else at the USAID inspector general's office has been put on leave, though employees were told on Tuesday they no longer have access to their office in the Ronald Reagan building. USAID's lease in the building was terminated over the weekend, according to the General Services Administration.

In an email to colleagues, Martin wrote that he was notified his termination is effective immediately, and that the assistant inspector general for investigations will become acting inspector general.

"It has been a true honor and pleasure to walk alongside my OIG colleagues around the world as we sought to provide independent and aggressive oversight of USAID programs and personnel. And while I had hoped to walk with all of you a bit longer on this journey, that will not be possible," Martin wrote in the email.

Shortly after his inauguration, Mr. Trump fired at least 17 other inspectors general, without providing a reason. Democrats and even some Republicans in Congress, like Sen. Chuck Grassley, have demanded that the administration provide a rationale, arguing that federal law requires a justification.

Mr. Trump also ousted the director of the Office of Government Ethics, David Huitema, this week.

