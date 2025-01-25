Trump fires multiple federal inspectors general in overnight purge, sources say

The Trump administration purged at least a dozen federal inspectors general overnight Friday, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News. It is an unprecedented move that will likely result in legal challenges.

In a letter to a White House personnel official, obtained by CBS News on Saturday, the inspector general of the U.S. Small Business Administration said the firings are legally dubious and will be challenged.

Mike Ware, who said in the letter that he was among the firings, argued that he "does not believe the actions taken are legally sufficient."

According to Ware, he and other inspectors general were sent an email from Sergio Gor, the director of presidential personnel, on Friday informing them that "due to changing priorities, your position as Inspector General . . . is terminated, effective immediately."

Ware, in his letter, recommended Gor reach out to White House legal counsel to discuss the "intended course of action" as "we do not believe the actions taken are legally sufficient to dismiss Presidentially Appointed, Senate Confirmed Inspectors General."

Federal law requires the White House to give Congress a full month of warning and case-specific details before firing a federal inspector general.

A source told CBS News that the fired inspectors general include many who were appointed during the first Trump administration.

The White House has not commented on the firings.

Among those fired was Christi Grimm, the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CBS News confirmed.

Inspectors general are tasked with finding waste, fraud, abuse and misconduct in the federal agencies. They would be tasked with monitoring President Trump's agencies and appointees.

Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA), who is a ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, called the firings of inspectors general "an attack on transparency and accountability, essential ingredients in our democratic form of government."

"Replacing independent inspectors general with political hacks will harm every American who relies on social security, veteran benefits and a fair hearing at IRS on refunds and audits."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said in a statement on Saturday that while "there may be a good reason the IGs were fired," he'd like further explanation from Mr. Trump.

"Regardless, the 30 day detailed notice of removal that the law demands was not provided to Congress," he added.

In remarks on the Senate floor on Saturday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) described the Trump administration's actions as a "chilling purge" and called it "a preview of the lawless approach Donald Trump and his administration are taking far too often as he's becoming president."

"These firings are Donald Trump's way of telling us he is terrified of accountability and is hostile to facts and to transparency," Schumer said. "Inspectors General can be vital for keeping the government honest."