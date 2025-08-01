Trump fires Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner after disappointing job numbers

U.S. hiring slows as unemployment rate ticks up

President Trump ordered his administration to fire the commissioner of labor statistics, Erika McEntarfer, after the July jobs report showed a sharp slowdown in hiring and a steep downward revision to May and June's hiring numbers.

"No one can be that wrong? We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY," Mr. Trump wrote on social media.

He added, "She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can't be manipulated for political purposes."

The president described the latest report, which showed employers in July added a weaker-than-expected 73,000 jobs, as "a shock," adding that the downward revision of 258,000 fewer jobs created in May and June was a "major mistake."

