President Trump is holding a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday night, the latest campaign-style rallies Mr. Trump has held since taking office.
The rally will be only miles away from Alabama, where Mr. Trump has endorsed Republican Roy Moore in the state's upcoming special election. Moore has been accused of pursuing teenage girls when he was in his 30s. The Alabama election may well come up in Mr. Trump's remarks Friday night. The event begins at 8 p.m. EDT, 7 p.m. local time.
Escambia County, which encompasses Pensacola, easily voted for Mr. Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, giving Mr. Trump 58.3 percent of the vote to Clinton's 37.7 percent of the vote. Florida was a pivotal state in Mr. Trump's victory.
Mr. Trump on Twitter Friday morning said he expects a "big crowd" to show up Friday night.
Follow below for live updates.