What Elon Musk could gain from Trump's second term Some of the richest men in the world have already become even richer due to President-elect Donald Trump's victory. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the net worth of Elon Musk, one of Trump's most vocal allies, increased by more than $26 billion on Wednesday. Reed Albergotti, technology editor at Semafor, joins "America Decides" to explain why Musk is tech's big winner in the U.S. election.