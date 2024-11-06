Watch CBS News
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has no plans to join Trump administration

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will remain in his post at the bank and has no plans to take a position within the Trump administration, a source familiar with the matter told CBS MoneyWatch Wednesday. 

Despite speculation that he might be in the running to be appointed U.S. Treasury secretary, Dimon had previously dismissed the possibility. In an earnings call last month, the chief executive said the chances of him taking a senior government role were "almost nil." 

The executive, who is America's most prominent banking industry CEO, also reaffirmed his intentions to remain at the helm of JPMorgan Chase for the foreseeable future.

"I intend to be doing what I do. And I almost guarantee I'll be doing this for a long period of time. Or at least until the board kicks me out," he said. 

Dimon believes he is best equipped to serve the country by remaining at JPMorgan, a source familiar with the matter added. 

Dimon last month shot down rumors and even claims by now President-elect Donald Trump that the banking executive had endorsed him for president. 

"Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate," Joe Evangelisti, a spokesperson for the New York-based bank told CBS News in a statement at the time.

JPMorgan Chase is the largest U.S. bank, with assets of $4.2 trillion. 

