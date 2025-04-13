White House releases results from President Trump's physical

What to know about presidential physicals and how much is shared

The White House released the results of President Trump's physical on Sunday, in which the White House physician detailed that the president "remains in excellent health."

"His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being," Capt. Sean Barbabella, Mr. Trump's physician, wrote in a summary of the results of the president's physical. Barbabella cited Mr. Trump participation in meetings, public appearances and press availability, along with "frequent victories in golf events."

"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," Barbabella concluded.

President Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The results of the annual physical, the first of Mr. Trump's second term came after he underwent the exam at Walter Reed Hospital on Friday. The 78-year-old had his last known comprehensive examination in September 2023, when he released limited details from that visit. Mr. Trump's last annual physical as president occurred in June 2020. At the time, the White House said he weighed 244 pounds, and his blood pressure was 121 over 79.

Mr. Trump's physician said after his latest physical that the president weighed 224 pounds, and his blood pressure was 128 over 74. The physician said he also performed a comprehensive neurological examination, which revealed "no abnormalities in his mental status."

The memo said that Mr. Trump's head/ear/nose/throat revealed "no significant abnormalities," but noted the "exception of scaring [sic] on the right ear from a gunshot wound." There was no other mention of the gunshot wound he suffered in the July 2024 assassination attempt.

The memo also noted that a July 2024 colonoscopy revealed diverticulosis and a benign polyp.