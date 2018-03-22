Trump delivers remarks at White House millennial forum -- live stream

President Trump is participating in a panel discussion at the Generation Next Summit, a forum for millennials to discuss the economy, tax reform and the opioid crisis at the White House on Thursday.

The event brings together young Americans with members of the Trump administration including Chief of Staff John Kelly, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and Mr. Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump.

According to a White House official, "the President will participate in a moderated discussion highlighting his agenda priorities, administration successes and future endeavors."